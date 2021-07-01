“Team Hutch” MLB Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Program bringing baseball and softball to Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The MLB Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Program has chosen the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program to bring baseball and softball to city kids in Buffalo.

The program starts this summer and it goes from July 19th through August 20th. Softball and baseball programs will take place at the Johnny B. Wiley Masten Field, Canisius College Demske Field, Riverside Park and Shoshone Park Fields.

The program is for kids ages 5 to 12 years. Officials say “Team Hutch” will serve as a feeder for the MLB’s age 13 to 18 baseball and softball divisions.