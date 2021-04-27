Ted Shredd from Shredd & Ragan reveals fight with COVID-19, hospitalization

Ted Shredd, the co-host of 103.3 The Edge’s Shredd & Ragan morning show, shared on social media that he is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

He encouraged others to get vaccinated and continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“Saturday my breathing got more difficult and Sunday morning my Dr. suggested I go to the ER,” Shredd wrote on Facebook. “I am currently hospitalized and The nurses and Doctors at Buffalo General have been fantastic. The virus not so much. I am on oxygen and a cocktail of drugs trying to clear out my lungs. They feel good about getting it turned around.

“There is a ways to go but I know I have a strong support group and many prayers coming my way. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid. I was very healthy. It can happen real fast. You don’t want to be where I am right now. Take it serious and get vaccinated.”

Shredd said he recently received the first dose of the vaccine, but his doctors believe he was infected with COVID-19 at the time of his immunization but was asymptomatic.

“I have learned this recently has become common. If you are asymptomatic can cause it to go hard,” he wrote.