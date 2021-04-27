Ted Shredd from Shredd & Ragan reveals fight with COVID-19, hospitalization

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ted Shredd, the co-host of 103.3 The Edge’s Shredd & Ragan morning show, shared on social media that he is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

He encouraged others to get vaccinated and continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“Saturday my breathing got more difficult and Sunday morning my Dr. suggested I go to the ER,” Shredd wrote on Facebook. “I am currently hospitalized and The nurses and Doctors at Buffalo General have been fantastic. The virus not so much. I am on oxygen and a cocktail of drugs trying to clear out my lungs. They feel good about getting it turned around.

“There is a ways to go but I know I have a strong support group and many prayers coming my way. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid. I was very healthy. It can happen real fast. You don’t want to be where I am right now. Take it serious and get vaccinated.”

Shredd said he recently received the first dose of the vaccine, but his doctors believe he was infected with COVID-19 at the time of his immunization but was asymptomatic.

“I have learned this recently has become common. If you are asymptomatic can cause it to go hard,” he wrote.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories