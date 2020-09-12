Tee It Up for the Troops Wanakah starts, with some changes due to COVID-19

(WIVB) – The Tee It Up for the Troops Wanakah tournament started on Friday, although it looks a little different this year.

COVID-19 procedures are in place, and it’s taking place over two days.

On Friday, a socially-distanced sponsor dinner was held, with a special guest virtual presentation and online fundraising.

The second leg of the event starts this Monday with a golf tournament. It will be COVID-19 compliant, as golfers tee off at assigned times.

WIVB is a proud sponsor of the Tee it Up for the Troops Golf Tournament.

