Teen charged in Allegany County quadruple fatal crash

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (via WROC) — A 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection to a quadruple fatal crash in Allegany County last month.

State police said five teenagers, all from Dansville, New York, were traveling in a mid-sized SUV on County Route 13C in the town of Burns early on the morning of Saturday, July 27 when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection and struck an earth embankment and then hit a tree. A passerby called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and first responders arrived shortly thereafter.

“People were ejected from the vehicle. It was a horrible, horrible tragedy. The families and the community will mourn for some time,” said New York State Police Troop E Commander Mark O’Donnell last month.

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and three other occupants; 16-year-old Ambra Eddleton, 14-year-old Justin Carpenter, and 14-year-old Kyrstin Wolfanger, all of Dansville, New York, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The lone survivor, 16-year-old Kelsi Bird, of Dansville was the only person in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment

According to New York State Police, Bird is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and permitting unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The charges resulted in appearance tickets being issued.

Bird is a student at Dansville High School, and so were three of the four teens killed in the crash.

