Teen charged in fatal Halloween shooting in Lockport accused of trying to escape custody

(WIVB) – A teenager already charged for a shooting death in Niagara County faces a new charge.

Prosecutors say a 17-year-old slipped out of his handcuffs and tried to escape while being taken to a medical appointment near Jefferson and East Ferry Street on Friday morning.

A bystander caught the teen.

He’s being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center for the shooting death of Cheyenne Farewell at a Halloween party in Lockport.

He’s due back in court on Wednesday. He faces up to seven years in prison on the new escape charge.