AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is underway. With more teen drivers on the road than ever before, it’s an important time to share tips to stay safe.

16-year-old Sara Ras wasted no time getting behind the wheel.

“I just got my permit on my birthday October 8th so I’m pretty new but I’ve been driving every day,” said Ras.

But before she can get drive alone, she’s learning the rules of the road.

Due Covid-19, she can now take her five hour course virtually.

Her mother, Elizabeth Carey is the Public Relations Director of AAA WCNY. So naturally she’s been sharing some helpful tips, one of them being the acronym READ.

“R-E-A-D, you focus on the Road, keep your Eyes up , Anticipate what other drivers are going to do and keep a Donut of space between you and the other vehicle,” said Carey.

State Trooper James O’Callaghan says distracted driving is one of the main causes of crashes. “A lot of teens have grown up with a cell phone in their hands and one of the things they have to do is separate them, because that will save their life,” he said.

That’s something Ras takes seriously, keeping her phone tucked away while driving. She says she’s looking forward to getting her license.

“I’m excited that I’ll be able to drive myself places and won’t have to ask my mom for rides all the time so that’ll be nice,” she laughed.

