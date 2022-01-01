Teenager in Niagara Falls struck by vehicle Friday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Hyde Park Boulevard just north of Pine Avenue around 10:47 p.m. Friday.
The Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit responded to the incident and reported that it did not appear that the boy used the crosswalk. He suffered head and arm injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital where he is in stable condition.
According to Niagara Falls police, the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the incident and is cooperating in the investigation.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021.
