Teens 16 and 17 can get vaccinated at state-sponsored sites, and only other sites that have the Pfizer vaccine

The New York State Health Department is now allowing everyone 16 and older to get vaccinated at the both state-sponsored sites and all other vaccination providers.

However, because 16 and 17-year-olds are only allowed to get the Pfizer vaccine, some are pharmacies and the county health department is unable to vaccinate this age group for now.

“So, what New York State has told us, is that once we run out of our supply, they’re not expecting that we’re going to get more Pfizer in the next couple of weeks,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “So, if you are trying to schedule for a 16 or 17 year old, you are probably going to look at the state site or the state or the state locations.”

The county, and pharmacies like Tops and Wegmans are only taking appointments for folks 18 and older.

“Most pharmacies, including Tops Friendly Markets Pharmacies, are unable to vaccinate those 16 and 17-years-old even though the state regulations have opened up for those, because of the vaccines that have been allocated to us,” said Kathleen Sautter, spokesperson for Tops Friendly Markets.

Sautter says they would have to make a few modifications if they were to vaccinate anyone younger in the future.

“We would need to have different freezer capacity in order to do so, because the Pfizer vaccine needs to be held at a colder temperature than the moderna and the J & J,” said Sautter.





