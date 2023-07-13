LACKAWANNA, N.Y. – A group of teens on illegal ATV’s and dirt bikes are accused of breaking into a collision shop and taking back off-road vehicles, after they were confiscated by police.

Illegal ATV’s and dirt bikes, like in Buffalo, have been a big problem in Lackawanna. Police are cracking down, but this story just takes things to a new level.

It was last week, Lackawanna Police were tracking a large group of ATV’s and dirt bikes. According to John Wolf, Lackawanna’s director of public safety, police were able to confiscate four dirt bikes and an ATV.

Five teens were arrested.

Those off-road vehicles were taken to Miller Collision on Abbott Road in Lackawanna. According to officials, within an hour of those teens being released, they used bolt cutters to cut a hole in the wooden fence of the collision shop and take the ATV and the dirt bikes out of the lot. The owner of the business showed us video of the damage.

Police then had to confiscate the off-road vehicles again. This whole issue with illegal ATV’s and dirt bikes came up in Monday’s city council meeting.

“Is there a way to check and see how we can strengthen our city code and ordinances regarding these kinds of offenses, to include confiscation and substantial fines?” Frederic Marrano, the president of Lackawanna City Council.

The owner of Miller’s Collision, who did not want to go on camera, showed us surveillance video that appears to show someone breaking in. Repairs have been made to that fence that was damaged. More charges are pending against those teens, who officials say are not from Lackawanna, they’re from surrounding towns.

“Put it out there we’re going to start cracking down, I thought we were supposed to be looking into some laws a couple months ago we were talking about, Buffalo they keep the bikes they don’t give them back,” said Kevin Surdyke, a Lackawanna council member, “Put something on Facebook or on the city website that we’re going to be cracking down on these people and put something out there public information officer can put something out there, absolutely, we’ll get right on that.”

Because of their ages, the names of those teens arrested have not been released. Officials say police are doing their best to crackdown on this issue without chasing. Wolf is making a plea to parents to not allow their kids to ride these vehicles in the city.

Residents have complained to city council about the ATV’s and dirt bikes. There has been discussion about the city using drones to track these off-road vehicles.