Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Paranoia, racism: German killer drew on conspiracy tropes
Top Stories
Infighting and online hoaxes mar Democrats’ campaign
Temperatures Gradually Rise
Video
Man wanted on federal drug trafficking warrant arrested in Jamestown
Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Temperatures Gradually Rise
News
Posted:
Feb 20, 2020 / 03:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2020 / 03:16 PM EST
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Drug dealer out on bail facing several guns and drug charges following raids
State Police: Man buys $2 lotto ticket with $100 bill, gets back $150 in change
Buffalo man who served as pastor, city program coordinator admits to sexually abusing teen boy
Video
TV show to be filmed in WNY looking for extras
Bald eagle shot dead in Salamanca; reward offered for information
Video
19-year-old fatally shot inside Buffalo home
Video
Viewer Question: why is Bailey Ave. a school zone?
Video
Don't Miss
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
Fighting to walk again
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
4 Warn Weather Team first in WNY to use New York’s ‘Mesonet’
Video
Buffalo Police Internal Affairs To Probe New Year’s Day 2017 Incident
Video
A closer look at the company that made Mark Croce’s helicopter
Video