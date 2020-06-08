Temporary expedited permit process Lackawanna allows businesses to gain easier access to outdoor dining areas

The City of Lackawanna has issued a temporary expedited permit process that will allow businesses to obtain or expand their outdoor seating.

For a business to use the space surrounding it, like the sidewalk for seating, the city has to issue a permit. Richard Stanton, director of development for the City of Lackawanna, says that process takes time and could delay the reopening of a business.

That’s why the city council passed a resolution that allows an expedited permit process.

“We anticipated the reopening of restaurants on an outdoor basis and also 50 percent retail, and what they’re going to be pinched on the most is with table space, and indoor space” said Stanton. “We wanted to make it so they can move out onto their own property and also on the sidewalks as long as they preserve handicap accessibility.”

For the application or more information visit http://lackawannany.gov/