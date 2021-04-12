Ten Lives Club gets $35,000 grant from Petco Love

(WIVB) – Ten Lives Club got a helping “paw” from Petco Love on Monday.

The nonprofit organization (formerly known as Petco Foundation) donated a $35,000 grant to Ten Lives Club, which will help the rescue organization save cats and help them find loving homes in Western New York.

“We rely heavily on donations to continue our mission to save cats and help them find loving homes and this lifesaving grant will be used to do just that. This year alone, we’ve rescued and re-homed 700 cats. We can’t thank our partners at Petco Love enough for their generosity,” said Marie Edwards, President and Founder of Ten Lives Club.

For more information about Ten Lives Club, visit TenLivesClub.com, and click here to learn more about Petco Love.