Ten Lives Club held a photoshoot to help cats find forever homes

(WIVB) – Ten Lives Club recently found a “purr-fect” way to make their rescue cats feel like celebrities- by having them pose for a special photoshoot.

Moto Pet Photo provided the photography for the event.

The shoot was intended to help the felines find their forever homes.

“At Ten Lives Club we are always looking for ways to help our cats get adopted! This gave our cats the opportunity to have some fun and get the attention they deserve! We hope it helps them find their ‘purrfect’ forever homes,” said Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager for Ten Lives Club.

The rescue group recently launched a “Help a Cat in a Hat” program, inviting business owners and individuals to sponsor a cat. Read more here.





