Tesla donates solar roof to carousel at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The carousel at Canalside is going green.

It’s going to be powered by a new solar roof.

A new KeyBank roundhouse will house the almost 100-year-old carousel that will be located near the corner of Prime and Perry Streets.

Restoration efforts on the carousel are nearly complete.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel artists are finishing work on the carousel paintings and Carousel and Carvings is finishing restoration of the frame. It’s expected to be finished this spring.

The solar roof functions as both the roof and the solar generation, Tesla’s director of operations, Ryan Nungesser said.

“As you can see with the display over the roof where the installer would go and put the panels on the top of the roof, we would go in and strip the roof down to the foundation and build it back up with the solar tile,” Nungesser said.