BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Shannon Smith is in court this morning, following the case against Jonathon White.

White was charged with setting his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Cameron, on fire in a Tonawanda Tim Hortons parking lot this past December.

In court this morning as the trial for Jonathon White continues. He’s accused of setting his ex gf, Jessica Cameron, on fire in a Tim Hortons parking lot. Both are expected to testify at some point. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

1st witness: City of Tonawanda police Officer Joseph Rank, who responded to the scene. He says police got a call of a “person on fire” at Tim Hortons on Niagara St. Once there, he says he could smell something burning and saw a white,grayish smoke near dumpster @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

Officer Rank says when he walked to dumpster he saw Jonathon White sitting near dumpster w/no shirt on. Rank says when officers asked what happened here, White said “take me to jail” several times. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

Jurors are now seeing body cam footage from an officer who 1st responded to the scene. In the video, you can hear witnesses yelling, “he set her on fire.” You can also hear a faint voice (the person not pictured on cam) saying “please help me.” @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

Another responding officer took the stand. He also had a body cam when arriving to the scene. Jurors just saw that footage where you can hear and see this exchange as 1st responders tended to Cameron. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

Exchange on body cam footage…



Officers: do we know what happened?



Jessica Cameron: he lit me on fire.



Officers: who?



Cameron: Jonathon White.



Officers: who is he to you?



Cameron: the father of my children, he was my boyfriend up until about *inaudible* @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

A city of Tonawanda detective now on the stand. He says after getting a search warrant, he searched White’s home the next day. He testified that he saw 2 gas cans in the driveway of White’s home near the backyard in plain view. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

During cross examination, defense questions detective on why no analysis was done on gas can found on the property where White’s apartment is. Detective admits that no finger prints were taken from that gas can. The gas can wasn’t taken to a lab for testing. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 23, 2019

