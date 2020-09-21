Texas-based property management company will take over management of Hyatt Regency Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Texas-based property management company is taking over management of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Aimbridge Hospitality has entered a franchise agreement to take over management of the hotel.

In May, it was announced that the hotel would be permanently shutting its doors.

Hyatt will continue its management of Hyatt Regency Buffalo through Tuesday, according to a statement from Hyatt Regency Buffalo General Manager John O’Connell.

“We are still working to understand a timeline for resuming hotel operations and whether the hotel will remain Hyatt branded,” the statement says. “Our most important priority is to support our colleagues through the upcoming changes.”