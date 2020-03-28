Texas DJ hosts curbside performances to uplift residents

“I’m just trying to make the world a better place one small town at a time."

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – One local DJ is bringing his performance to your curbside. Shane Tatum says he hopes it will unite and uplift our communities during a time of isolation and uncertainty.

Tatum has been a DJ for over 30 years, burning up the dance floors at birthday parties, weddings, holidays, and night clubs. He says social distancing will not stop him from brining people together.

“I’m just trying to make the world a better place one small town at a time,” said Tatum.

Millions across the nation are spending their days stuck in isolation. Tatum hopes his music will help people forget the day’s worries and dance away the burdens of tomorrow.

“I spend about 15-20 minutes, play some songs, give everybody a break, just to let them know ‘Hey, we’re going to get through this.’ So I’m going to give them a breath of fresh air, and get them out of the house for a second, because everybody is just stir-crazy. That’s just how it is.”

One neighbor, John Williamson, says the performance was a great way to temporarily break free from his “monotonous” afternoon.

“This was a really good reason to get out of the house. Not only a break from having to think, and having to worry, about the situation that’s going on, but it was also a good way to see my neighbors. I mean, I normally don’t get to see them generally, but especially during this time… Wow.”

