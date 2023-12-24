The Bills were the holiday shopper that waited way too long to get started.

They missed out on all the good sales. They had to pick through the leftover styles. They probably got a size or two wrong and they ended up having to load up on the gift cards.

But when Christmas morning arrived, everyone had a gift and no one was unhappy.

This win was more of a headache than it probably should have been or needed to be. Though, maybe we should have seen this coming.

The Chargers have a new coach and a bump in energy–for a variety of reasons–is fairly common across most sports. The Chargers also had extra rest days coming off a Thursday game and they didn’t have to burn one of those days to travel.

No matter how much the Bills tell you they don’t pay attention to outside hype, no one would blame them for getting a bit wrapped up in the flowers received after wins over the Chiefs and Cowboys, the latter being an utter domination. These coaches and players are still human. It wouldn’t be a shock if they were a touch overconfident facing Easton Stick following wins over Dak and Mahomes.

Whatever the reason for coming out flat, the Bills still got plays when needed at the end. And it wasn’t just one player or one side of the ball.

Ed Oliver continues to far outplay a long term contract that was fairly controversial when it was signed. Two more sacks give him 8.5 for the year and a $500,000 bonus (which he apparently must now spend on Christmas gift upgrades for the family). The Bills are still making out better in that deal. Oliver’s play has ranged from really great to full-on Avenger. He’s been consistently one of the league’s better tackles.

His game clinching sack was a move that Oliver said worked for a holding call early in the game. He figured it would work again and saved it for a big spot. Not only has he been ridiculous physically, the mental game is cashing winners.

While the Bills D made Stick look respectable, they shut the Chargers down when necessary. Four second half LA scoring drives never got further than the Bills 16 yard line. Poona Ford, Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard (courtesy an excellent Sean McDermott blitz call) all took turns ending Charger TD threats.

Gabe Davis authored his 5th straight “Gabe Davis” game. The grandmaster of all or nothing has now played five in a row with either zero or 100-plus yards receiving. This game isn’t a shock. That’s just who he is. No conclusions or beliefs need adjusting.

It might be maddening that Davis can’t prevent his peaks and valleys from being Grand Canyon-esque, but at least the peaks do happen. The two lightning strike deep catches were the drivers on two of the Bills’ three TD drives. He arguably carried this offense for the first 45 minutes or so.

There’s reason for concern with the Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs connection. He hasn’t had a 100 yard game since week six. He’s only even been over 75 yards one time in that span. He hasn’t reached 50 yards in five of his last six.

Diggs collected only 29 yards receiving in this game, but 19 of those came on the game winning drive. Two catches, both for first downs. The second one on a third and long. Diggs did not look 100 percent healthy for most of this game. He limped off the field after his final catch. Number one receivers sometimes have to gut through games with minimal production and still be ready to save it with a late first down. Diggs did his job Saturday night.

Allen disappointed with only 237 yards against one of the NFL’s five worst pass defenses. He threw another ridiculous interception. Just like Diggs, Allen did what a face of the franchise must while staring down another season shaking defeat. And there didn’t seem much stress.

That interception was a reminder of what bogged this offense down under Ken Dorsey: facepalm level mistakes. James Cook put the ball on the ground twice and he now has four fumbles in the last six games. Not a red alert concern, but it ain’t good. McDermott said afterward it’s too late in the season for a fumble benching that sends a message. You go with your guys to win. Good on McDermott for building that trust, but I would not have given Cook the ball at the end when the only thing that mattered was not fumbling.

This was the first time with Joe Brady at coordinator where the Bills did not recover all the fumbles in a game. Brady has certainly done good things and made the offense better, but the ball bouncing your way 100 percent of the time might overgloss that shine a touch.

The killer penalties grew back like a stubborn fungus. Holding. Tripping. It doesn’t matter who the coordinator is when the offense is facing 3rd and 23.

I was a bit stunned the Bills still had a game like this in them. I probably shouldn’t be. This is the NFL and stinkers happen. It feels like there has been a bit more nose-holding in Buffalo this year than most places and this was the first one for the Bills since the change at coordinator.

I don’t think it changes much about this team’s direction. Their playoff chances are now nearing 80% according to all the super computers who are tasked with such existence altering computations. I thought the only thing that mattered to Buffalo amongst the morass of AFC playoff contenders was handling their own business. They are two wins away from checking that box.

There are flaws. There are questions. Which makes the Bills exactly like every other AFC team with designs on a Super Bowl run. They’re positioned to have a spot in the dance. Once there, we’ll see if they can put together three consecutive winners that would equal a trip to Vegas.

BillsMafia should be thanking their lucky sugarplums that Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen weren’t available for this game. They would have been much less forgiving with a minus-3 turnover ration.

It wasn’t quite a National Lampoon level of calamity, but the Bills definitely had trouble getting the lights working during their holiday gathering with the Chargers.

Just like Clark Griswold, the Bills did eventually find their way to a successful Christmas. And that’s all that mattered on this particular good night.