Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires- here’s how to keep your kitchen safe

(WIVB) – Thanksgiving Day is only a week away, and the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York is warning everyone cooking for the holiday to follow safety tips to avoid fires.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires in the U.S.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2017, there were 1,600 reported home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. That’s a 238 percent increase over the daily average.
Unattended cooking was the main cause of the fires.
New York State leads the nation in home fire deaths, with 98 recorded so far in 2019.
Here are some tips from FASNY and NFPA to minimize the risk of cooking fires this Thanksgiving:
- Stay in the kitchen while cooking
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop
- Check cooking food regularly and use a timer
- Have kids and pets stay out of the kitchen while food is being cooked
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working
- Deep-frying turkeys is one of the biggest safety risks!
- If you deep-fry your turkey, use it outdoors on a sturdy, level surface away from anything flammable. Have a 3′ kid- and pet-free zone around the fryer. Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before you fry it. Check the temperature often, use cooking gloves, and don’t overfull the oil (place the turkey in the pot with water first to test it).