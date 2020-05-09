The American Red Cross has provided emergency assistance to 33 people in WNY in 24 hours

(WIVB) – The American Red Cross has provided emergency assistance to 33 people following three fires in Western New York in the past 24 hours.

The Red Cross’ Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to fires at Chestnut Ridge Road in Amherst (20 people assisted), Norman Road in Depew (three people assisted), and Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda (ten people assisted).

Volunteers followed COVID-19 protocols, including meeting families virtually to assess their needs when possible.

“Even during a pandemic, other disasters don’t stop,” the American Red Cross Western New York Region said in a Saturday press release.

If you want to help, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.