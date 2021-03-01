The Athletic: Pegulas to sell (716) Food and Sport to Southern Tier Brewing Company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Terry and Kim Pegula selling their signature downtown restaurant, (716) Food and Sport, to Southern Tier Brewing Company.

That’s according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. Graham writes that a Pegula Sports and Entertainment source speaking on the condition of anonymity shared the informaiton, which wasn’t expected to be made official until Tuesday.

The restaurant opened at PSE’s Harborcenter in 2014.

News 4 has reached out to Pegula Sports and Entertainment. We have not heard back.