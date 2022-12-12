BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs, and Bills Mafia will want to get their hands on tickets to the game for when they do. Matt Krueger with the Better Business Bureau is warning fans to be careful.

“We’re going to see a lot of ticket sales here in Western New York, hopefully, we like to see that AFC championship game right here, so that’s going to bring out the scammers as well,” he said. “They go wherever people are spending money.”

CEO and President of VIPTIX Nick Giammusso told News 4 that it’s important for fans to do their research when buying tickets online and make sure it’s a legitimate website.

“Buy from a reputable ticket company,” he said. “Know the terms of the transactions so you can ask for a section, at least a row number and then check the seating chart to make sure those seats actually exist.”

“We always recommend that you get your tickets through the venue itself, that way you can verify that it’s going to be legitimate,” Krueger said. “Many venues offer them on the secondary market so if the game is already sold out, you can still get tickets through them.”

One way to to check that it’s a legitimate website is to check the refund policy. Krueger says a legitimate seller provides that info before the sale.

Both Krueger and Giammusso say buy tickets with a credit card instead of with cash or through cash apps.

“The reason for that, is that if you get caught up in a scam or if they add an extra surcharge that you weren’t anticipating, your credit card company can help mitigate the process and get your money back,” Krueger said. “Those protections do not apply to debit cards, cash apps or especially of you’re paying by cash.”

“It’s very popular, nice quick and easy to use Venmo, or PayPal or make a bank transfer but I wouldn’t do that. Buy with a credit card,” Giammusso said.