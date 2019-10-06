The boys are back in town; Fans celebrate 50 years of hockey in the Queen City

Hockey in the Queen City is back, and so are the fans that come out for it. Ahead of the Sabres home opener fans were celebrating at the annual Party in the Plaza.

“I’m excited. The team looks a lot better than it has in the last couple of years,” said Sabres fan William Perry. “I’m looking forward to a great season.”

One fan News 4 talked to traveled eight hours to cheer on the Sabres as they play the New Jersey Devils.

“I hope that my team will win tonight. I came from Quebec City and I hope that they will make the playoffs,” said Sabres fan Gosuha Raymond Gagmon.

The fans are not only celebrating the home opener, they’re also celebrating a milestone for the team.

“It’s hard to believe they’ve been around for 50 years,” Perry said.

Several team captains of years past made a special appearance during the home opener to join in on the celebration and reminisce.

“When I first came here we went to the finals,” former Sabres captain Danny Gare. “Scoring my first goal on my first shift and my first shot and I really got to know what these fans are like. The energy, the electricity was always there every time we skated on the ice.”

“Well it’s great, you know, 50 years in Buffalo it’s unbelievable and the first few years you know the fans were great. For a new franchise people we’re really alive in the building.”

Fans we’re alive Saturday night proving that after 50 years, some things never change.