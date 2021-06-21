The Buffalo Marathon returns this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Marathon will be the first major race with a single start time and spectators on the sidelines to return in New York State.

The race is this weekend, and 3,000 people will be racing through the streets.

Executive Director Greg Weber says they had to put together eight different scenarios throughout the changes in restrictions – but now, racers are chomping at the bit to get going.



“Every great city has a marathon, this city is really on the rise, and we have a race we can be proud of,” Weber said. “We bring in a lot of money in downtown, it’s a good way to showcase our city. And in all honesty the residents are great. They throw parties, and I’m hoping the residents come out and celebrate with us, like they did in 2019.”

While no more adults can sign up for this year’s marathon, Weber says they were able to make room in the kids’ mini-marathon.

There are plenty of spots still open.