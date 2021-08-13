The Cereal Spot goes mobile with new trailer

BUIFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cereal Spot opened on Hertel Avenue last September, bringing nostalgic fun to the Queen City.

Now, the cereal cafe – which currently has 150 varieties to choose from – is bringing its cereal-inspired treats to the community with its new trailer.

Cereal Spot owners Ranger Korpanty and Eric Dacey say the trailer will bring the fun of the brick-and-mortar location to the WNY community.

“We’re going to try and bring the whole “Cereal Spot” experience – we’re going to have TVs mounted on the truck playing the Saturday morning cartoons that we always have on in the shop, and we’re going to have pictures of some of the creations you can order,” Dacey said.

The trailer will feature some of The Cereal Spot’s specialty items, like cereal ice cream tacos, cereal-flavored milkshakes, and mason jar sundaes.

It will be popping up at several events in WNY in the coming months – you can check out The Cereal Spot’s social media pages to keep an eye on where it will be. It will also be available for birthday parties, weddings, block parties, and other events.

“We want to really concentrate on community outreach and what we can do to give back,” Korpanty said. “We opened right during the pandemic – honestly, we wouldn’t be where we are today and have this food truck if weren’t for the Buffalo community.”

Since opening last year, the cafe has garnered a lot of attention.

“We’ve had people literally drive from Cleveland when they wanted to take a road trip and get out of the house, and we were first on their itinerary,” Dacey said.

The cafe has also expanded to start offering a line of apparel – some featuring cartoons from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, and some with their signature “Cereal Kids” logo.

“Whenever you’re eating cereal, you’re a kid at heart,” Dacey said of the Cereal Kids line. “Through this, we’re trying to reach out to the community, donate some money, and we’re trying to be part of the culture.”