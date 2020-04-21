The Daily Bread continues to serve free meals amid coronavirus pandemic

(WIVB) – Nonprofit food truck The Daily Bread has served up more than 1,100 free meals to those in need since March 26.

The food truck announced plans to extend their giveaway of free food after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s PAUSE orders will be extended through at least May 15.

The Daily Bread has partnered with SALT Cuisine, Tavern at Windsor Park, and The Cheesy Chick to provide the free meals, and now will begin partnering with Carrabba’s.

Here’s the schedule for The Daily Bread:

Thursdays through May 14- 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m, St. Paul’s Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville.

Sundays through March 17- 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Windermere Elementary School, 291 Windermere Blvd., Amherst

Click here for more information.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.