The fall fun continues at the Buffalo and Erie Co. Botanical Gardens with Mum Exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Going on now for their 120th year in a row, the Mum Exhibit is back at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. The staff invites visitors of all ages to enjoy the beautiful displays, check out the Gardens After Dark, or sign up for one of their many workshop options.

On Sunday October 24th, little ones accompanied by an adult can even enjoy the Garden’s “Boo-tanical Celebration” while dressing up, going on a scavenger hunt, and winning prizes!

To learn more about the upcoming events taking place throughout the Fall, watch the video above or click the link.