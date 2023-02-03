BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Guild Eyewear Studio is hosting a drive to collect eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Dr. Ashley Szalkowski, The Guild Eyewear Studio owner, joined News 4 at 5:30 to discuss the drive.

All donated eyewear will go to patients in Monkey Jungle in the Dominican Republic. For more information click here and/or view the full segment above.