BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Guild Eyewear Studio is hosting a drive to collect eyeglasses and sunglasses.
Dr. Ashley Szalkowski, The Guild Eyewear Studio owner, joined News 4 at 5:30 to discuss the drive.
All donated eyewear will go to patients in Monkey Jungle in the Dominican Republic. For more information click here and/or view the full segment above.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.