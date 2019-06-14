The Hawk Creek Wildlife Center brings beer and birds for its Wild Brews event

The Hawk Creek Wildlife center in West Falls is holding a special festival Friday where you can see all their furry and feathery friends at play!

The facility opens its doors for its first Wild Brew event to give Western New Yorkers a look inside the rescue center while enjoying different ciders and beers from local vendors.

“We’re going to have food trucks out, we’re going to have the slush bus which sells wine slushies, an ax wagon so people can throw axes and really just tour around the center,“ said Tiffany Cimino Hawk Creeks’s Conservation Director.

The Fundraiser came together after the facility lost a food donation of more than 60 thousand dollars a year, a huge loss for the non-profit center that receives no federal funding to help rehabilitate and feed around 100 animals.

“For something as large as a cat it can cost around 900 – 1000 dollars a year so they require a really expansive diet from mice to rats to if we get any venison donations so a lot goes into their diet and really setting them up for a healthy future,” Cimino said.

Guests can drink a beer with a bird, craft with a cat, and stop in for a photo opportunity with all the predators at play.

“People can come and hold a non-native raptor so if you make a donation you can actually hold a bird on a glove and take a picture with them so that’s a really cool opportunity. ” Cimino said

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 14 with tickets ranging from 30 to 60 dollars. For more information about the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center visit HawkCreek.org.