The Ice at Canalside will host “Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate” on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday is the Bills vs. Chiefs playoffs matchup in Kansas City – but the Bills fans are invited to show their spirit Friday at the Ice of Canalside.
The rink is hosting a “Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate” on Friday. Fans are encouraged to wear their Bills gear, and the fan with the best outfit will win a 90-minute reservation at the Bills-themed igloo at the rink.
There will be ice frames and a “Go Bills” light display sign to pose with, music, an ice bar, a Wegmans pop-up, and Buffalo Bills craft beer.
A dollar from every admission will be donated to the Patricia Allen Fund benefitting the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.
The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m.
