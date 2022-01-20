The Ice at Canalside will host “Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate” on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday is the Bills vs. Chiefs playoffs matchup in Kansas City – but the Bills fans are invited to show their spirit Friday at the Ice of Canalside.

The rink is hosting a “Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate” on Friday. Fans are encouraged to wear their Bills gear, and the fan with the best outfit will win a 90-minute reservation at the Bills-themed igloo at the rink.

There will be ice frames and a “Go Bills” light display sign to pose with, music, an ice bar, a Wegmans pop-up, and Buffalo Bills craft beer.

A dollar from every admission will be donated to the Patricia Allen Fund benefitting the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m.

