The Ice at Canalside will host “Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate” on Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday is the Bills vs. Chiefs playoffs matchup in Kansas City – but the Bills fans are invited to show their spirit Friday at the Ice of Canalside.

The rink is hosting a “Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate” on Friday. Fans are encouraged to wear their Bills gear, and the fan with the best outfit will win a 90-minute reservation at the Bills-themed igloo at the rink.

There will be ice frames and a “Go Bills” light display sign to pose with, music, an ice bar, a Wegmans pop-up, and Buffalo Bills craft beer.

A dollar from every admission will be donated to the Patricia Allen Fund benefitting the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now