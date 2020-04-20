The Kenan Center in Lockport launches virtual exhibition

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Kenan Center has been closed to the public since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s continuing to bring cultural experiences to the public virtually.

The Kenan Center launched a virtual exhibition on Monday called “Curating Community”.

The exhibition is a collection of works by Judy Collins, all of which are for sale, with proceeds going to the Kenan Center and COVID-19 research through the Collins Family Foundation.

The works are now on display at the Kenan Center website and their Facebook page. They can be purchased online or curbside pickup in Lockport or can be mailed for a fee.

Works are on sale through May 18.

The Kenan Center has more cultural content available on its website, including a virtual tour of the current exhibition, “The Art of Suffrage”.

