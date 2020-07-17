The Martin House reopens to the public

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House reopened on Thursday for the first time in four months.

The executive director told News 4 visitors should expect changes when they visit the historic estate.

“For the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and guests, we’re asking all of the visitors of the Martin House to reserve in advance online, we’re only taking credit card transactions, and masks are mandatory while you’re on site, especially during a tour,” executive director Mary Roberts said.

The Martin House is also limiting the number of visitors allowed on site to stay in line with state guidelines.