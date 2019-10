(WIVB)–McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite!

The fast-food chain is re-introduced the McRib sandwich today.

McDonald’s first launched the iconic sandwich in the 1980s. It features a seasoned boneless pork patty, BBQ sauce, onions, and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s says the sandwich will be available at just over 10,000 US restaurants and for a limited time.