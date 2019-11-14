The Motorola RAZR is back with a $1,500 price tag

This undated product image provided by Motorola by Motorola’s new Razr phone. Motorola is bracing for the future by returning to the past as it adopts an historical flip-phone design in a smartphone with a foldable screen. (Motorola via AP)

(WIAT) — Don’t flip out. The iconic Motorola RAZR is returning to Verizon in January 2020, and it ain’t cheap.

Priced at $1,499, the redesigned RAZR operates like any other modern smartphone but retains the classic’s hallmark feature: that satisfying snap-down. Oh, and there’s no display crease.

This phone comes with a 6.2″ foldable plastic OLED display and a 2.7″ glass OLED display on the outside of the phone. This allows you to view notifications, take selfies, play music, or what have you, without having to flip the phone open.

Speaking of selfies, the new RAZR comes with a single 16MP camera that will act as the front camera when the phone is closed and as the rear camera when the phone is open. This will allow for sharper, better-looking images across the board. And don’t worry about running out of storage for your photos, because the phone comes with 128 GB of internal storage along with free unlimited storage on Google Photos. So you can keep all your photos on your phone or store them in the cloud.

One feature that might cause some concern is the battery. Motorola decided to go with two separate batteries instead of just one. This may sound like a good thing, but typically having two batteries in a phone is less efficient than having one. The amount of juice that both batters can hold combined is also less than that of the single battery in the iPhone X. Motorola claims that you’ll be able to get a full day of use out of the phone before charging, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Will you be swapping out your smartphone for the new RAZR? Is there another classic device you’d like to see redesigned? Share your thoughts with me on Twitter: @NickErebia

LATEST POSTS