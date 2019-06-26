“The Office” is leaving Netflix for NBC’s streaming service in 2021

Today may be worse for fans of “The Office” than the day Kevin infamously dropped an entire pot of his chili on the carpet. The beloved NBC comedy will be leaving Netflix in 2021 and heading to the network’s new streaming service.

All nine seasons of the sitcom will be available on NBC’s yet-to-be launched streaming service for five years, beginning in 2021, according to a Tuesday press release. NBC announced it secured the domestic streaming rights to the hit.

“‘The Office’ is one of our most prized series, and we are thrilled it has found an exciting new home where generation after generation will continue to discover and rediscover Michael Scott’s most cringe-worthy moments, Jim and Pam’s will-they-or-won’t-they, and the incredible quirky ensemble that makes each episode a masterclass in comedy,” said Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe, according to the release.

The comedy, which ran for nearly eight years, was streamed for over 52 billion minutes in 2018 and was the most-watched show on Netflix last year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The second spot was held by another network hit, “Friends.”

Netflix commented on the show’s departure Tuesday. “We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix tweeted.

NBC’s ad-supported streaming service is set to launch in 2020. It will feature “some of the world’s most popular television and film franchises, including homegrown original programming, as well as content from outside partners,” the release said.

“The Office” premiered on NBC in 2005 and was adapted from the hit BBC show of the same name. The hit is largely responsible for catapulting some of Hollywood’s biggest stars into the limelight, including John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling and Steve Carell.

In the words of Andy Bernard — and now likely fans everywhere: “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days, before you’ve actually left them.”