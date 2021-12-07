The Santa Express invites guests of all ages to join in on its railway experience with Santa Claus

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this hour-long train ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus leaving from Gowanda, making its way to Dayton New York, you can expect nothing less than a truly magical experience.

Ranging between $17 and $22, the event runs four weekends in a row until Dec. 19. With three trips a day at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., it’s a thrill, not only for the head elf himself, but for staffers as well.

During the ride, you can expect a whole lot of holiday spirit from jokes and singalongs to candy canes and gifts. And if by chance, you’ve found yourself on the naughty list this year, the good news is, there’s still a chance for redemption!

Watch the video to find out more!