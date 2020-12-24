The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – From the unfortunate demise of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza to the triumphant return of the McRib, there were plenty of fast food headlines users ate up in 2020. Pun intended, BTW.

Here are the top fast food stories from the last 12 months.

The McRib returned

McDonald’s McRib sandwich returned nationwide this year for the first time since 2012. The popular sandwich, which debuted on menus in 1982, is back in the U.S. for a limited time, unlike in Germany, where it’s available year-round.

The McRib features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles.

Goodbye Mexican pizza

In early September, Mexican pizza fans went nuts on social media following the announcement one of their favorites was on its way out. According to Taco Bell, the pizza’s packaging didn’t fit the company’s vision for the future.

With the pizza now in retirement, the fast-food chain has brought back a recent favorite: the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

New Chick-fil-A sandwich?

Chick-fil-A is currently testing out a new sandwich in select locations: the Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese. Could this become a bigger thing across the country in 2021?

The company said the sweet and spicy sandwich is the original Chick-fil-A filet, drizzled with honey and topped with southern-style pimento cheese. It is served on a bun with pickled jalapenos.

New nuggets at McDonald’s

McDonald’s added a new Chicken McNuggets flavor for the first time since the menu item’s launch in 1983.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets hit U.S. restaurants in September — but only for a limited time. Until now, the flavor had only been available in limited runs at overseas locations.

Beyond meat at Pizza Hut

Plant-based meat became a pizza topping option. Pizza Hut announced in November it would launch two pizzas with Beyond Meat’s plant-based sausage in the United States and the United Kingdom for a limited time.

Pizza Hut was the first national pizza chain to offer a plant-based meat topping, described as “seasoned with Italian herbs and spices so that you can still experience the delicious Italian Sausage taste you know and love, no sacrifice required.”

Trying new foods for free

McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Popeyes were a few of the restaurants that gave away free food in 2020 to users of its app. Mobile apps appear to be a big priority of these major chains.

If you’re interested in free fast food in 2021, download the app and see if the offers roll in…