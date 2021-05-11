BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The music will stop for one of Buffalo’s concert venues.

The Tralf Music Hall will close at the end of the month, according to a post on the venue’s Facebook page.

“After fifteen years, our stewardship of this Buffalo cultural institution will come to an end,” the post reads. “From its humble basement beginnings at Main and Fillmore to its current location in the heart of the Theatre District, The Tralfamadore has entertained audiences for four decades.”

The post says that the venue’s lease is up and the ownership of 622 Main Street is turning the building into residential spaces.

The Tralf’s final day of operations is May 28. Refunds for canceled shows will be available at the point of purchase.