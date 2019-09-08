Victim of alleged hate crime speaks out as new charges are filed against her attacker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- What started out as a minor fender bender in North Buffalo has turned into what prosecutors now say is a hate crime, after a Lockport man pulled out a gun and said racial slurs toward a woman.

“It stops here, you have to know that you can not treat human beings any way that you want to,” said Jeanneie Muhammad, who knows first hand what being a victim in a hate crime is like.

In July cell phone video caught Calhoun hanging onto Muhammad’s arm and purse. According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, what was not on the video was Calhoun saying racial slurs, biting Muhammad’s arm and throwing her to the ground.

“We have to draw a line in the sand and there has to be a very strong message of deterrence,” said Muhammad’s husband, Dahveed. “Because the people that think like Calhoun who act on the kind of violent, kind of brutal assault that was inflicted on my wife, those people always calculate the consequences over their actions.”

Calhoun was originally facing robbery and harrassment charges, but the community activists said that wasn’t enough for something that stemmed from a minor car crash.

“Because no way would somebody do something so ridiculous or something this outragous, unless they motivated by something other than wanting to

get their car fix,” said community activist Samuel Radford.

This week, DA Flynn indicted Calhoun on three felonies, two of which include hate crimes.

“Buffalo is the city of good neighbors,” Flynn told News 4. “Buffalo is the city of love and anytime someone wants to act in a hateful manner, as I believe occurred here, that individuals is gonna face the consequences.”

Community members say they agree with DA Flynn’s decision.

“To know that I have the community’s support and all these people some that I know very well and some that I don’t, just to know the love has been very healing,” Muhammad said.

Calhoun is being charged with unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime. He’s also charged with criminal impersonation for allegedly claiming he was a police officer. He’s due back in court next month.