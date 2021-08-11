The Village of Barker Police Department has been disbanded

BARKER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Village of Barker abolished its police department Monday night, citing high increases in insurance coverage, cost of personnel and equipment, training, and other related expenses.

The Village Board and Mayor Aaron Nellist unanimously passed a local law to abolish the force at Monday’s board meeting, following a quick public hearing during which residents spoke in favor of disbanding the police force.

Read the minutes of the meeting here.

The law passed by the board adds that the time limitations of a part-time department aren’t in the best interest of residents.

The Village of Barker falls under the jurisdiction of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said Wednesday that nothing has changed for Barker residents when it comes to contacting law enforcement.

“They still call 438-3393 for complaints or 911 for emergency,” Filicetti said. “We use closest car dispatching so they may have the Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police or Town of Somerset Police when they are in service.”