The Village of Williamsville considers turning a portion of South Cayuga Road into a Historic District

Leaders in Williamsville are trying to turn a part of South Cayuga Road into the villages first ever Historic District.

Williamsville’s Historic Preservation Commission is working with residents to try and turn South Cayuga Road from Main street to California Drive into a Historic District. The commission board says people from that neighborhood brought up the idea as a way to preserve it.

The commission wants to establish this as a local Historic District to protect the history, culture and architecture of the community.

There are about 40 different buildings along this stretch, but not every property owner is on board with this proposal.

During a meeting Monday night in Williamsville, the commission board says they’ve been trying to move this plan forward for the last two years.

People against this change say they don’t like the idea have having to get approval for any renovations they want to make to their property.

“It’s kind of a two-fold,” said Historic Preservation Commission Chair Kate Waterman-Kulpa. “It has that practical point to it of here you now have a board additional resources if you’re thinking about exterior modifications but it also have the psychological impact of the honorary status of being in a historic district.”

If the neighborhood becomes a historic district, any proposed changes to a property’s exterior must be reviewed and approved before any construction can begin. And property taxes for the buildings will not increase.

The commission board is holding another public meeting on October 23rd to discuss this further.