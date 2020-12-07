“The Wall that Heals” Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is coming to the City of Tonawanda this summer.



The Wall that Heals will be in Veterans Park off Niagara street. It’s a three-quarter scale replica, that honors the more than three million Americans who served during the Vietnam War.



The exhibit will be here from July 22 through the 25. It will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.

