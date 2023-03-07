BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Yard Foundation is an organization seeking to do good for first responders and their families.

Based in Chicago, some of their recent work includes donating $20,000 in support of the family of Jason Arno, the Buffalo firefighter who lost his life this past Wednesday.

“Basically, our mission is that “It feels good to do good,” Director of Donor Relations Erin Krupa told us Tuesday morning on Wake Up.

