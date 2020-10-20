Theater producer who brings shows to Shea’s Performing Arts Center nominated for three Tony Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For years, Albert Nocciolino has helped bring shows to Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

The Binghamton native has been nominated for three Tony Awards- but the nominations come at a difficult time, when theaters have been shut down for months.

“Typically when you’re nominated for a Tony Award, the next Sunday you see all these big ads in the New York Times, television and other programs about promoting ticket sales,” Nocciolino said.

Nocciolino says places like Shea’s have become an anchor in urban areas across the country, and the pandemic has been tough because so many people rely on these theaters.

“We’re just shut down,” he said. “We’ve learned to pivot a little bit with some digital and virtual programming- but the idea that you can’t sit in a theater and experience live entertainment is something no one ever thought would happen.”

He has one message for all of those hoping to be back in the seats at Shea’s soon.

“We miss you all- we all miss being at the theater,” Nocciolino said. “We all miss you at Shea’s. We will come back- when, we don’t know.”