Theatre District’s Cabaret Restaurant to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A long-running Theatre District restaurant announced Monday that it will be closing at the end of the month.

Cabaret Restaurant, 490 Pearl St., has been in business for 14 years.

In a Facebook post, Cabaret thanked patrons and said that they have “decided that now is the time to spend it with our children, grandchildren, and families that have supported us in our journeys”.

“The decision was not an easy one, but we feel it is the right time to enjoy all that is precious to us,” the announcement read.

Cabaret’s “curtain call” will be March 27.

Cabaret also announced that a new business ran by two Buffalonians will be opening in the 490 Pearl St. space this summer.

Pour Taproom will be a “unique, self-serve craft beer and wine bar”.