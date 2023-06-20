FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) – A small southern tier community is still trying to come to terms with a tragic accident that left three young people dead. The drivers of both cars were siblings.

On Saturday, just down the road from Freedom Baptist Church, state police say 21 year-old Evan Klink purposely crossed into the oncoming lane, then lost control of his dodge ram, and hit his 24-year-old sister Dahlia Klink – head-on. Three people died, including Dahlia, her six year-old daughter, Molly Kibler , and 17 year old passenger Havanah Lopez. The crash also sent a four and 19 year-old, to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Our job as pastors is to bring hope to the broken and the chaos we just don’t have answers for yet,” said Steven Hammond who’s a pastor at Freedom Baptist Church.

Pastor Hammond says the family would often attend services at his church. He’s been checking in with the family.

“I don’t have answers, but I walked with Evan, who was the driver, and there is not one second where he wouldn’t trade places. He needs grace.. grace and love,” he said.

The Pastor says he was there at the hospital to see Evan meet with Dahlia’s fiancé.

“I’m telling you there’s a deep relationship of grace toward one another,” Pastor Hammond said. “There was no animosity toward one another. I saw a father that’s nurturing his daughter in the hospital and putting his arm around the driver of the truck and showing grace and love and mercy, and telling him, we got to get through this.”

Hammond says pastors from the surrounding towns are also stepping up to comfort the family, and helping them as they begin making funeral arrangements.

“I’m thankful for the community and people stepping up. They don’t ask, they just say what can we do,” he said.

Investigators say Evan is being evaluated by state police recognition experts. Both state police, and the Cattaraugus county district attorney tell News 4 the crash is still under investigation.