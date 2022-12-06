BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabby Kranock was supposed to be enjoying her senior year of high school, but for the last three months, she’s been in the hospital.

Kranock, an 18-year-old from Cuba, N.Y., continues her road to recovery after being hit by a car back in September. The collision left her partially paralyzed.

Kranock ended up at ECMC after, according to police, a drunk driver hit a parked car, and then that car hit Gabby and two of her friends on Sept. 3 in Portville, N.Y. One of Gabby’s friends was killed in the accident.

News 4 talked with Gabby’s dad, Denis, to find out how the family, their friends and the community are rallying around the teen through her recovery.

Denis said they’re taking it day by day, but Gabby is making progress. He said she recently showed movement in both of her arms and one of her legs.

“She surprised us, me, mom and her sister with movement of her left arm,” he said. “There’s a little bit of movement in her right arm and a little bit in her left arm, and she was able to move her left leg a little last week. So there’s definitely positive signs.”

Gabby used to be a gymnast and played on her high school basketball team.

“The other night, we watched their opening basketball game for the season,” Denis Kranock said. “She enjoyed watching it. She enjoyed watching it, but at the same time there were some moments of tears and wishes she could be there. That part’s tough.”

Her dad said it has been difficult for her, but the community has been showing so much support, including writing get-well cards and Christmas cards, which he said is making a difference.

“The phone calls and text messages or Facebook messages, and just everybody offering a hand or actually doing something, too, it’s been really nice,” he said. “I never would have expected the amount of support given to us.”

Gabby’s dad told News 4 they are hoping she will make enough progress to continue her recovery at home, before Christmas. Her family is trying to raise enough money through GoFundMe to buy a wheelchair and a wheelchair-accessible van.

“It’s been hard. I mean our family life, we haven’t even been home in four months,” Denis Kranock said. “She knows it’s a long road, and it’s not going to be an overnight and everything is back to normal. She’s got a lot on her plate, she knows it. Like you see, she’s having a rough emotional day this morning — it comes and goes. She has her down days and her good spirits.”

The alleged drunk driver, 20-year-old Skyler Hess, will be arraigned on Monday. He’s facing a number of charges, including driving while intoxicated, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular assault and reckless endangerment.