BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The life of Firefighter Jason Arno will be honored and remembered this week. The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 is in final preparations for his funeral services, which is expected to bring first responders from across the country to the Queen City.

The black and purple bunting still hangs at Engine 2 as firefighters continue to process this devastating call. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 282 says it is expecting firefighters from across the world to pay their respects to their fallen brother.

“There’s going to be a huge amount of people there…There’s so much video and audio. It’s the middle of the day and there was so many people, I feel like there’s going to be a huge outpouring,” Vincent Ventresca, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 282, said.

A wake will be held at the Amigone funeral home Thursday night. On Friday, Engine 2 will carry Firefighter Arno’s body to his firehouse on Virginia Street. Then, it will process to St. Joseph’s Cathedral. Following the church service, Firefighter Arno will be brought to Forest Lawn Cemetery where he will be buried.

“The vast majority of the department has never had to deal with anything like this.” Ventresca added. “Every time the call comes in, every time the tones drop for a fire, it’s going to be in the back of your mind for a long, long time.”

The Hofbräuhaus in downtown Buffalo is hosting out of town first responders on Thursday night starting at 4 o’clock. A portion of profits will benefit the Arno family.

“There’s going to be a lot of people in town for the event. It’s at the Hofbrauhaus, so it is going to be fun and it is going to give everybody a chance to celebrate his life, but at the same time it is something that weighs on everybody’s hearts,” Ed Arnold, owner of Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, said on News 4 at 4.

Ventresca is grateful for the support for his fellow firefighters and the Arno family, as the department honors one of its own.

“The love and support we get from our brothers and sisters in the IAFF [International Association of Fire Fighters], it’s overwhelming. Of course, there’s the Western New York community, which is amazing and always steps up and does the right thing. That’s why it is such an honor to serve them,” Ventresca said.

Union President Ventresca says the outpouring of support has been unbelievable and overwhelming. Fundraisers for the Arno family have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in just days.

In lieu of flowers, Arno’s family requested that memorials be made in his name to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to Sweet Buffalo.