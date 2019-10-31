These WNY homes are full of Halloween “spirit”

(WIVB) – Jack o’Lanterns, fake cobwebs, and cutouts are pretty standard Halloween decor.

Smoke machines, life-sized Michael Myers figures, and full-size coffins however, are a little more unusual.

Some Western New Yorkers get fully into the Halloween spirit with their decorations, turning their lawns into outdoor haunted houses for adventurous trick-or-treaters.

Stephanie and Monie Towart, 320 George Urban Boulevard, have been decking their lawn out for Halloween for the past ten years.

“It started out small and grew to this big success,” Stephanie Towart said. “We get about 200 trick-or-treaters depending on the weather- I just love seeing families and kids, I do it for them.”

The Towarts’ collection of decorations- including inflatables, light and sound effects, and life-sized Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers figures- has been collected over years.

“Home Depot, Spirit- wherever we see it, we grab it,” Stephanie Towart said.

Monie is a cosplayer, and greets kids in full costume on Halloween.

“It’s amazing how I can touch the hearts of these kids,” she said.

Shawn Lis, 885 Colvin Boulevard, has coffins full of creepy figures in his yard. There’s a tall specter working a grill full of body parts, and a dummy in a Marcel Dareus jersey slumped over a toilet.

“I always grew up loving Halloween,” Lis said. “I remember the things I saw as a kids that really scared me, and we try to do the same.”

Lis’ Halloween decoration collection started with several caskets he came across.

“Every year, we go to haunted houses that go out of business and we buy up their stuff,” Lis said. “We try to reuse and pickup everything we can.”

The display is impossible to miss from the street.

“Everyone stops right here and takes pictures,” Lis said. “We see pictures on Facebook and stuff from people we don’t even know.”

Beggars’ Night- the night before Halloween- is a big deal in Kaisertown, where Shawn Lorenz lives on South Pierce Street.

He not only decorates his own yard (125 S. Pierce) to the nines, but also the yards of his next-door neighbor and a neighbor across the street.

Most of the decorations, including customized tombstones, are homemade. There are creepy projections inside the windows and hearses on the street and in one of the homes’ driveways.

For at least ten years, Lorenz has taken on the task of turning all three lawns into a spooky extravaganza with the help of his friend Greg Wozniak.

“We have people come by from places like Pennsylvania, Syracuse, Albany,” Lorenz said.

On Wednesday night, the streets of Kaisertown were flooded with trick-or-treaters- especially in Lorenz’ yard.

“It makes it worth it,” Lorenz said.

For WNY trick-or-treat times, click here.

If the weather turns out to be “tricky” on Oct. 31, watch WIVB or check WIVB.com for the latest updates.