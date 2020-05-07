They’ve got the meats — Lexington Coop meat supply not impacted by Coronavirus related shortages

Take a stroll through the Lexington Coop, and you’ll notice there’s plenty of meat on their shelves.

Co-op officials say, coronavirus related shortages aren’t impacting their stores at all, because of their strong connections to local farmers.

“Over the years we’ve built strong partnerships with local meat providers, and thanks to those partnerships we do not expect to see any disruptions in our meat supply,” said Tim Bartlett, General Manager, Lexington Co-op Markets.

Bartlett says buying locally raised meats assures his customers that the product exchanges between less hands on its way to the grocery store.

“When you buy from a large meat manufacturer you really don’t know where it’s coming from,” he said. “Covid has definitely made the importance of a local food system really clear. So the difference in the meat that you see at the co-op, is that most of it can be traced back to an individual farm or traced back to an individual company.”

Bartlett says Lexington Coop is open to everyone every day and they have curbside pick up for co-op owners.